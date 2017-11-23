FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Google down-ranking Sputnik, RT would be censorship
2017年11月23日 / 下午1点47分 / 更新于 16 小时前

Russia says Google down-ranking Sputnik, RT would be censorship

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that moves by Alphabet Inc’s Google to place articles from Russian news outlets Sputnik and Russia Today lower in search results would amount to censorship.

Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, speaking on stage at an international forum last Saturday, responded to a question about Sputnik articles appearing on Google by saying the company was working to give less prominence to “those kinds of websites” as opposed to delisting them.

Speaking at a news briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday Google was acting under strong political pressure from the U.S. authorities. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
