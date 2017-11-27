FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google says no changes in algorithm to re-rank websites - Russian watchdog
2017年11月27日 / 早上8点09分 / 2 天前

Google says no changes in algorithm to re-rank websites - Russian watchdog

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday it had been informed by Google that the search engine does not change its algorithm to re-rank individual websites.

Google was responding to a request from Roskomnadzor regarding Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, Roskomnadzor said on its website.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, speaking at an international forum this month, responded to a question about Sputnik articles appearing on Google by saying the company was working to give less prominence to “those kinds of websites” as opposed to delisting them. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)

