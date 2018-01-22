Waymo to start testing self-driving cars in Atlanta

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Waymo, Alphabet Inc’s self-driving car unit, would start testing its self-driving vehicles in Atlanta, it said on Twitter on Monday.

"Atlanta is a major hub for technology and innovation, and a natural fit for Waymo's testing program," Waymo said on Twitter. (bit.ly/2DyOp6W)

With over eight years of testing under its belt, Waymo is a pioneer of self-driving technology, and is already testing vehicles in suburban Phoenix, Michigan, Silicon Valley and San Francisco.

While self-driving car companies test their vehicles in public, they routinely have a human in the driver’s seat ready to take over if the technology fails.