Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6 (Reuters) - Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.

Alphabet's X project confirmed the spin-off when contacted by Reuters and said Dandelion has successfully secured an initial $2 million round of seed funding to fast-track the expansion of their operations in northeastern United States. (bit.ly/2tRMMw3)

Dandelion will offer geothermal heating and cooling systems to homeowners, starting in the northeastern United States, according to the blog post. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

