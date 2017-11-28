FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Waymo seeks delay of Uber trade secrets trial over new evidence
频道
专题
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
美联储
FED主席被提名人鲍威尔为放宽金融监管辩护 称将逐步加息
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
深度分析
焦点：业内高管预计铜市场将处于平衡 对成本上升和监管发出警告
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
深度分析
焦点：OPEC与俄罗斯料展延减产协议 但顾忌市场过热
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月28日 / 凌晨12点40分 / 2 天前

Waymo seeks delay of Uber trade secrets trial over new evidence

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving car unit asked a U.S. judge on Monday to postpone an upcoming trade secrets trial against Uber Technologies Inc , so Waymo could investigate whether Uber withheld important evidence in the case.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on Dec. 4 in San Francisco federal court. Waymo said it learned of new evidence last week after the U.S. Department of Justice shared it with the judge overseeing the case. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below