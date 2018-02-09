FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#比特币
#美俄关系
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
February 9, 2018 / 7:15 PM / in 15 hours

Uber rejected $500 mln settlement with Waymo earlier this week

Heather Somerville, Dan Levine

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Waymo early this week proposed a settlement deal with Uber Technologies Inc in which Uber would pay $500 million in equity to resolve a high-stakes trade-secrets case, but Uber directors rejected the offer in a board meeting on Tuesday, according to two sources close to the discussions.

Following four days of testimony in the trial, which included hours of testimony from former Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, the two companies reached a settlement late Thursday. Waymo agreed to a deal of $245 million in Uber equity.

Waymo claimed damages worth $1.9 billion in the trial. (Reporting by Heather Somerville and Dan Levine; Additional reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Leslie Adler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below