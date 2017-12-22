FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing-Hirscher edges to slalom win with superb recovery
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 22, 2017 / 9:03 PM / 3 days ago

Alpine skiing-Hirscher edges to slalom win with superb recovery

2 分钟阅读

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Austrian Marcel Hirscher recovered from a mid-race wobble to edge to victory at the slalom event at Italy’s Madonna di Campiglio on Friday as he eyes a seventh straight overall World Cup title.

This was Hirscher’s fourth World Cup race win of the season, and the 49th of his career, leaving Swiss Luca Aerni in second, 0.04 seconds off the pace and fellow overall title contender Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway in third.

The 28-year-old Hirscher, second to Kristoffersen in the overall World Cup standings going into Friday’s race, carried a 0.23 seconds advantage after the first run.

Racing last in the second run he looked to have gone off course when he slipped on the icy snow but recovered with a superb move to finish just ahead of Aerni’s time.

The Austrian also won the giant slalom at Alta Badia last week and is firmly on course for a record-extending seventh successive overall World Cup title despite suffering a broken ankle in a training run in August.

Despite his dominance of the World Cup, Hirscher has never won an Olympic gold medal - something he has a chance to change in Pyeongchang in February.

The Pyeongchang Games run from Feb. 9-25. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

