Alpine skiing-Men's downhill training cancelled at Lake Louise

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Training for the opening World Cup men’s downhill at the Lake Louise resort was cancelled on Wednesday due to wet snow overnight and warm conditions.

Training runs are also scheduled for Thursday and Friday with the first downhill of the season set for Saturday followed by a Super G on Sunday.

The Canadian resort in the Rocky Mountains has been used for the traditional kickoff for the World Cup speed event but has recently been plagued by bad weather.

Last season the race was cancelled for the first time in 29 years due to a lack of snow. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis)