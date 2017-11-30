FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine skiing-Women's downhill training at Lake Louise cancelled
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
2017年11月30日 / 凌晨12点38分 / 1 天前

Alpine skiing-Women's downhill training at Lake Louise cancelled

1 分钟阅读

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Training for the first women’s downhill World Cup races of the season were cancelled on Wednesday due to soft snow but conditions looked good to resume on Thursday, a spokesperson for the U.S. ski team said on Wednesday.

The downhill races on Friday and Saturday and Super-G on Sunday mark the start of the speed season and will feature American Lindsey Vonn, who is inching closer to becoming the most successful World Cup race winner of all time.

Vonn has won 77 World Cup races -- a women’s record -- and trails only Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins.

She had the eighth fastest time in the first training session on Tuesday in one minute, 51.71 seconds, 0.30 seconds behind fastest finisher Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather.

Vonn has won 18 World Cup race wins in Lake Louise including 14 downhill races and four Super-Gs. (Reporting by Rory Carroll)

