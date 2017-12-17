Alpine skiing-Vonn pulls out of Super G with sore knee

VAL D‘ISERE, France, Dec 17 (Reuters) - American Lindsey Vonn pulled out of the World Cup Super G race at Val d‘Isere with a sore knee on Sunday, one day after winning her first race of the season.

Vonn, who suffered a back injury which left her in enormous pain at St Moritz one week ago during another Super G race, said she wanted to concentrate her efforts on the Winter Olympics in Pyenongchang in February.

“Unfortunately I‘m not racing today. Knee is a bit sore from yesterday so to be on the safe side I‘m going to give my body some rest,” she said on Twitter.

“My focus is on the Olympics so no need to risk anything now. Still going home very happy after my win yesterday.”

Vonn’s win in Saturday’s Super G was her first since the downhill at Garmisch in January.

The finest woman skier of her generation, Vonn was downhill gold medalist at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 but missed the 2014 games in Sochi because of a knee injury.

The 33-year-old was also sidelined for 11 months after suffering a knee injury in Andorra in February 2016 and then broke her arm in training in Colorado the following November, requiring an intensive program of rehabilitation.

She also suffered lingering nerve damage. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)