FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine Skiing-Shiffrin wins parallel slalom for Courchevel double
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
综述：全球基金将股票投资配比上调至三年半高位--路透调查
深度分析
综述：全球基金将股票投资配比上调至三年半高位--路透调查
联合国安理会通过新制裁决议 朝鲜斥为战争行为
时事要闻
联合国安理会通过新制裁决议 朝鲜斥为战争行为
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
December 20, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 5 days ago

Alpine Skiing-Shiffrin wins parallel slalom for Courchevel double

1 分钟阅读

Dec 20 (Reuters) - World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin edged past Slovak Petra Vlhova to win the women’s parallel slalom event at France’s Courchevel on Wednesday and make it two victories in two days.

The in-form American had grabbed the giant slalom title on Tuesday with a dominant performance and looks on course for more glory in February’s Pyeongchang Olympics to add to her gold medal at Sochi 2014.

The 22-year-old slalom specialist was pushed in the quarter-finals and last four by Austria’s Ricarda Haaser and Italian Irene Curtoni respectively.

She had to work even harder in the final, shaking off the Slovak by four hundredths of a second to clinch her 35th World Cup victory.

Shiffrin earned her first career World Cup win in downhill at Canada’s Lake Louise earlier this month and also won the slalom for the second year in a row at Killington in Vermont.

The Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea run from Feb. 9-25. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below