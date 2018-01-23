Alpine skiing-Shiffrin skids out in Kronplatz after rare slip

KRONPLATZ, Italy, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Runaway World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin made a rare slip on Tuesday when she skidded off the course and failed to complete the first leg of the giant slalom at Kronplatz in Italy.

Shiffrin had nearly finished her run but took one risk too many, causing her to fall. The American, who has won 10 World Cup races this season, quickly got back up and looked annoyed with herself.

She leads the overall standings on 1,477 points, ahead of Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather in a distant second on 601.

The 22-year-old is a favourite for next month’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang, where she is widely expected to retain the slalom title she won at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, as well as having a shot at gold in both the giant slalom and Super G.

Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel was fastest on the first leg. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by John O‘Brien)