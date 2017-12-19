FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpine-In-form Shiffrin triumphs in giant slalom in Courchevel
December 19, 2017 / 1:53 PM / a day ago

Alpine-In-form Shiffrin triumphs in giant slalom in Courchevel

2 分钟阅读

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin confirmed her fine form this season, racing to victory in the women’s giant slalom at France’s Courchevel on Tuesday to tighten her grip at the top of the standings.

The American slalom specialist and Olympic champion, who hopes for more gold at the Pyeongchang winter Games in February, blew past the competition to finish almost a second ahead of her nearest rival, second-placed and home favourite Tessa Worley.

Italian Manuela Moelgg was third just before talented Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel.

Shiffrin, who skipped the World Cup event at Val D‘Isere last week, had notched her first career World Cup win in downhill at Canada’s Lake Louise earlier this month.

Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg, second overall, and top of the giant slalom standings going into the race after winning the two previous ones this season, paid the price for two sloppy runs to finish in 14th.

The Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea run from Feb. 9-25. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

