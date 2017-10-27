FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing-Vonn to start season on Saturday with giant slalom
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年10月27日 / 凌晨3点54分 / 1 天内

Alpine skiing-Vonn to start season on Saturday with giant slalom

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - American skier Lindsey Vonn will compete in this weekend’s season-opening World Cup giant slalom in Austria as she starts her competitive build-up to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, she said on Thursday.

Vonn, who has not competed in the discipline since early 2016, made a late decision to start her season earlier than usual in an effort to build a decent world ranking and earn a good starting slot at February’s Games in South Korea.

With the Winter Games fast approaching, Vonn said she does not plan to take any risks on Saturday in Soelden.

“The biggest thing this season is staying healthy, so I really don’t want to take any chances,” she told a news conference.

“I just want to ski solid. My solid skiing is enough to get in the top 15. That’s all I really need.”

Vonn has four World Cup giant slalom victories, but it is not her strongest event.

She won the 2010 Olympic women’s downhill but was unable to defend in 2014 after a series of knee injuries.

She also missed much of last season after suffering a broken arm in a training crash. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford; )

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below