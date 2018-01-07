FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpine skiing-Unstoppable Shiffrin wins fourth race in a row
频道
专题
澳元和新西兰元未来一年料几无变动 但难掩前景不确定性
路透调查
澳元和新西兰元未来一年料几无变动 但难掩前景不确定性
南京微调楼市调控政策 高层次人才购房不受户籍限制
中国财经
南京微调楼市调控政策 高层次人才购房不受户籍限制
2018年铁矿石均价料下滑20% 因中国钢铁行业收缩抑制需求
国际财经
2018年铁矿石均价料下滑20% 因中国钢铁行业收缩抑制需求
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
January 7, 2018 / 1:19 PM / a day ago

Alpine skiing-Unstoppable Shiffrin wins fourth race in a row

2 分钟阅读

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin won her fourth race in a row on Sunday, storming to victory in the slalom at Kranjska Gora by a huge 1.64 seconds.

It was her seventh win in the last eight races in all disciplines, her form peaking with the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang just one month away, and the 40th World Cup win of her career.

Shiffrin is widely expected to retain the Olympic slalom title she won at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia, as well as having a shot at gold medals in the giant slalom and Super G.

The 22-year-old produced an astonishing first run as she charged down the course in 51.44 seconds, with Frida Hansdotter of Sweden the second-best on 52.91.

Even though Shiffrin eased off slightly on the second run, when her time was bettered by two other skiers, nobody else could get near her total time of one minute 43.50.

Hansdotter was second and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener third.

Shiffrin, who won her maiden overall World Cup title last season, tops the overall standings with 1,281 points, an overwhelming lead of 721 points over second-placed Holdener. This season she has won four slalom races, two giant slaloms, one parallel slalom, the Oslo city event and a downhill. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Toby Davis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below