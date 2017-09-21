FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alstom shares up 2.4 pct after report Siemens in tie up talks over rail - traders
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 中午12点24分 / 1 个月前

Alstom shares up 2.4 pct after report Siemens in tie up talks over rail - traders

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Alstom climbed 2.4 percent on Thursday after Bloomberg reported Siemens was said to be in talks with the French train maker as well as Bombardier Inc over consolidation of their rail activities, traders said.

Siemens declined to comment and officials at Bombardier Transportation in Berlin were not immediately available to comment. An Alstom spokesman said he had no immediate comment.

Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said last month he saw an opportunity to form a strong no.2 in the global rail market in the long term, but was “not in a hurry”. (Reportinf by Blandine Henault; Editing by Richard Lough)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below