Siemens likely to pick Alstom for rail merger on Tuesday -sources
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
2017年9月25日 / 上午10点26分 / 23 天前

Siemens likely to pick Alstom for rail merger on Tuesday -sources

1 分钟阅读

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens is likely to decide on Tuesday to pursue a rail merger with French rival Alstom rather than Canada’s Bombardier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“I think Alstom will make it,” one of the people said on Monday. The second person said the Siemens supervisory board would decide the matter on Tuesday, also describing Alstom as the frontrunner.

A Siemens spokesman declined to comment on the matter, while Alstom was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

