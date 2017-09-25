FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月25日

France not worried about anti-trust review of possible Siemens-Alstom deal - source

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - France is not worried about an anti-trust review of an expected rail merger between German industrial group Siemens and France’s Alstom , a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Siemens is likely to decide on Tuesday to pursue a multibillion-dollar deal with Alstom rather than Canada’s Bombardier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier.

One of the sticking points of the potential deal could be anti-trust approval by the European Commission, analysts have said.

“The French authorities are not worried. There may be some technical adjustments to be made ... The analysis shows that it would not block it,” the source said. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Yves Clarisse and Mark Potter)

