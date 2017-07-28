FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Altice complies fully with French VAT rules - CEO
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 下午3点39分 / 7 天前

UPDATE 1-Altice complies fully with French VAT rules - CEO

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds detail, comment)

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Altice complies fully with French value-added tax rules, Chief Executive Michel Combes said on Friday in response to media reports that its mobile company SFR benefits from lower rates because it owns newspapers.

SFR Group owns several publications, including daily newspaper Liberation and news magazine L'Express, whose content is automatically included in services tied to SFR's bundled telecoms offers.

As a consequence, it is able to benefit from the lower value-added tax (VAT) rate of 2.1 percent applied to newspapers in France compared with the 20 percent VAT rate generally applied to telecom operators, media reports said.

SFR's savings through this scheme come to about 400 million euros ($470 million), newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday.

"We are in full compliance with all tax legislation and we have made significant investments in press and media assets in France and will continue to do so," Combes said on a conference call with analysts. "The estimated claims in the press are ludicrously high."

The tax administration has started to "reflect on the subject", a source close to the Finance Ministry told Reuters. "This (reflection) has not reached its conclusion yet to find a solution." ($1 = 0.8507 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Myriam Rivet; editing by David Clarke)

