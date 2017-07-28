Altice complies fully with French VAT rules - CEO

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Altice complies fully with French value-added tax rules, Chief Executive Michel Combes said in response to media reports on Friday that its French mobile company SFR Group benefits from lower rates because it owns newspapers.

"We are in full compliance with all tax legislation and we have made significant investments in press and media assets in France and will continue to do so," Combes said during a conference call with analysts. "The estimated claims in the press are ludicrously high." (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by David Clarke)