SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of U.S.-based commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Friday it reached an agreement to acquire a minority stake in Agrícola Alvorada, a mid-sized grains trader located in Brazil’s top soy producing state of Mato Grosso.

Bunge said in a statement that the deal will strengthen its grains sourcing activities in Brazil.

Financial details or size of the stake were not disclosed.