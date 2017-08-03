FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Amazon picks its first Australian warehouse, a step towards launching
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 凌晨2点13分 / 2 天前

Amazon picks its first Australian warehouse, a step towards launching

Byron Kaye

2 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. retail giant Amazon.com unveiled the location of its first warehouse in Australia on Thursday, picking an industrial area outside Melbourne in a major step towards launching operations in the world's 12th-largest economy.

Australians can already buy Amazon products from offshore, but the prospect of an Amazon warehouse adds to pressure on traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to protect already-fragile sales.

The Seattle-based retailer confirmed plans to bring its online shopfront service, Amazon Marketplace, to Australia in April, without saying when it would begin the service or where it would locate its warehouses in the vast country.

It has not said when it will start the service in Australia, nor which freight service it will hire. Amazon Marketplace charges retailers to advertise on the Amazon website and use Amazon's warehouse and freight networks.

"This is just the start," said Robert Bruce, Amazon's director of operations for Australia, in a statement.

"Over time, we will bring thousands of new jobs to Australia and millions of dollars of investment as well as opening up the opportunity for thousands of Australian businesses to sell at home and abroad through Amazon Marketplace."

Bruce added that the warehouse, about 42 kms (26 miles) from Melbourne, would stock "hundreds of thousands of products which will be available for delivery to customers across Australia".

Freight companies in Australia face the challenge of serving a country of only 24 million people spread across a continent nearly the size of the United States.

But with four-fifths of the population housed on the east coast, Melbourne or the larger city of Sydney were obvious choices for Amazon's first warehouse.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below