FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon discounts other sellers' products as retail competition stiffens
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普访日力图就朝鲜问题统一立场 贸易也是议题之一
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普访日力图就朝鲜问题统一立场 贸易也是议题之一
美国德州萨瑟兰泉教堂枪击案造成至少26人死亡
时事要闻
美国德州萨瑟兰泉教堂枪击案造成至少26人死亡
特朗普称将以友好方式促进美日双方“互惠”贸易
国际财经
特朗普称将以友好方式促进美日双方“互惠”贸易
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月5日 / 晚上8点26分 / 更新于 8 小时前

Amazon discounts other sellers' products as retail competition stiffens

2 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is cutting prices of products from third-party sellers on its website, moving beyond its more typical method of discounts on items it sells directly.

The “discount provided by Amazon” applies to products including board games and technological gadgets offered by other merchants as the holiday season approaches. The retailer has been trying to compete aggressively on some items to win sales and draw customers away from low-priced rivals like Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

The move allows Amazon to sell the products at lower prices while still giving full price to the sellers.

“When Amazon provides a discount, customers get the products they want at a price they’ll love, and small businesses receive increased sales at their listed asking price,” an Amazon spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, noting that businesses can opt out at any time.

Marketing the items at lower prices, however, risks angering Amazon’s third-party sellers, who instead could list their products elsewhere online. The move has drawn attention within Amazon Services’ seller forum.

Some merchants have criticized Amazon in the past for discounting and, they say, devaluing their products. (Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York and Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below