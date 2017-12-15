FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Amazon to pay 100 mln euros to settle Italy tax dispute
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 4:12 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Amazon to pay 100 mln euros to settle Italy tax dispute

2 分钟阅读

(Adds Amazon statement)

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax authority said on Friday it had reached an agreement with e-commerce giant Amazon to settle outstanding tax claims covering the period 2011-2015.

Amazon will pay a total of 100 million euros ($118 million) to resolve the dispute, the tax agency said in a statement.

In April, Milan tax police said it believed the world’s largest online retailer had evaded 120-130 million euros of taxes in Italy, a source told Reuters.

At the time Amazon said its profits in Italy, on which taxes are paid, had been low due to its considerable investments in the country.

The group confirmed in a statement on Friday it had reached an agreement with the authorities “on matters of the past”, without giving details.

“In May 2015 ... we have created an Italian subsidiary which registers all revenues, expenses profits and owed taxed in Italy for its retail sales,” it said.

It added the company had invested over 800 million euros since setting up in the country, in 2010, and employs over 3,000 people.

Amazon, and other multinational companies, have faced a crackdown by countries, particularly in Europe, trying to increase revenues from major corporations and close loopholes.

In October, Luxembourg said it would ask Amazon to set aside the 250 million euros that the European Commission has ordered the company to repay in taxes while the parties consider whether or not to appeal.

$1 = 0.8478 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Steve Scherer and Mark Potter

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below