Amazon to pay 100 mln euros to settle Italy tax dispute - statement
December 15, 2017 / 12:57 PM / a day ago

Amazon to pay 100 mln euros to settle Italy tax dispute - statement

1 分钟阅读

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s inland revenue service said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Amazon to settle outstanding tax claims covering the period 2011-2015.

Amazon will pay a total of 100 million euros ($117.95 million) to resolve the dispute, the tax agency said in a statement.

In April, Milan tax police said it believed the world’s largest online retailer had evaded 120-130 million euros of taxes in Italy.

$1 = 0.8478 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Steve Scherer

