Amazon to pay 100 mln euros to settle Italy tax dispute - statement

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s inland revenue service said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Amazon to settle outstanding tax claims covering the period 2011-2015.

Amazon will pay a total of 100 million euros ($117.95 million) to resolve the dispute, the tax agency said in a statement.

In April, Milan tax police said it believed the world’s largest online retailer had evaded 120-130 million euros of taxes in Italy.