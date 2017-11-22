FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon tells Australian retailers to get ready to take orders from Thursday
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日 / 凌晨2点28分

Amazon tells Australian retailers to get ready to take orders from Thursday

1 分钟阅读

SYDNEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc has told its Australian sellers to prepare to begin shipping product on Nov. 23, a retailer told Reuters on Wednesday, the first time it has given a start date for the country.

“There’s a trial starting tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. (0300 GMT), and (Amazon) is saying that you need to be prepared to receive orders from that point on,” Adam Mills, founder of child internet monitor provider KoalaSafe Inc, said by telephone.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates

