Amazon tells Australian retailers to get ready to take orders from Thursday

SYDNEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc has told its Australian sellers to prepare to begin shipping product on Nov. 23, a retailer told Reuters on Wednesday, the first time it has given a start date for the country.

“There’s a trial starting tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. (0300 GMT), and (Amazon) is saying that you need to be prepared to receive orders from that point on,” Adam Mills, founder of child internet monitor provider KoalaSafe Inc, said by telephone.