UPDATE 1-Amazon Web Services resolves connectivity issues in Oregon region

(Updates to say company resolved the connectivity issue)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s web services unit said on Wednesday that it resolved connectivity issues that affected its Direct Connect customers in the Oregon region in the United States.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said some Direct Connect locations using the US-WEST-2 Region experienced connectivity issues for about 30 minutes. amzn.to/2imkVAe

Direct Connect service allows users to establish a dedicated network connection between their network and one of AWS’ locations. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)