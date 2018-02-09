Brazil's Magazine Luiza, B2W, Via Varejo shares hit lows on Reuters report

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Stocks in Brazilian retailers with strong e-commerce revenue hit session lows on Friday after Reuters reported that Amazon.com Inc was looking to lease a major new warehouse in Brazil.

Units, a blend of shares in appliance retailer Via Varejo SA , extended their fall to 6 percent and reached a session low of 23.72 reais.

Shares in Magazine Luiza SA touched 72.32 reais, down 5 percent. E-commerce firm B2W Companhia Digital fell 8.5 percent to 20.80 reais. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown)