Whole Foods says hacking incident resolved
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月20日

Whole Foods says hacking incident resolved

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s Whole Foods Market said on Friday it had replaced affected point-of-sale systems at venues located within some stores where payment card information had been stolen.

The upscale grocer last month disclosed card information had been stolen from taprooms, restaurants and other venues located within some of its stores.

Whole Foods, which Amazon recently purchased for $13.7 billion, said transactions on Amazon.com had not been impacted.

The investigation found unauthorized software was present on the point-of-sale systems at certain venues, the company said. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

