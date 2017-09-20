FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon sends accidental gift email to shoppers due to glitch
2017年9月20日 / 凌晨12点36分 / 1 个月前

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - A technical glitch caused Amazon.com Inc to email some of its customers erroneously that they had received a gift, a spokeswoman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The email displayed an image of a crawling infant and told shoppers that they had received a present from their baby registry. A number of recipients, however, reported on social media that they were not expecting a child.

The Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately say what caused the glitch or how many accounts had been affected. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

