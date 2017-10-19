FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon offered billions in tax breaks for second U.S. headquarters
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日 / 上午11点01分 / 2 天内

Amazon offered billions in tax breaks for second U.S. headquarters

2 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. cities are offering Amazon.com Inc at least as much as $7 billion in tax breaks ahead of a Thursday deadline as they compete to house its second headquarters.

The world’s largest online retailer has won promises from elected officials who are eager for the $5 billion-plus investment and up to 50,000 jobs that will come with “Amazon HQ2.”

New Jersey proposed $7 billion in potential credits against state and city taxes if Amazon locates in Newark and sticks to hiring commitments, according to a Monday news release from the governor’s office.

Across the Hudson River, New York City made a proposal without incentives special for Amazon, though the state is expected to offer some, a spokesman for the city’s economic development corporation said on Wednesday.

And across the country, California is offering some $300 million in incentives over several years and other benefits, the governor said in an Oct. 11 letter to Amazon’s Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, published online by the Orange County Register.

Dozens of cities and states have expressed interest in HQ2. Credit ratings and research company Moody’s has ranked Austin as the most likely to win based on its labor pool, costs of doing business and quality of life, among other criteria.

Austin is also the headquarters of Whole Foods Market, which Amazon recently acquired.

The city’s chamber of commerce said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that it submitted its bid for HQ2.

Amazon has said it will announce a decision for its second campus, in addition to its Seattle headquarters, next year.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
