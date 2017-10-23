FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon receives 238 proposals for its second headquarters
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月23日

Amazon receives 238 proposals for its second headquarters

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has received 238 proposals from cities and regions across North America for where it should open its second headquarters, it said on Monday.

The number of applicants underscores the wide interest in the contest, which Seattle-based Amazon announced last month. The world’s largest online retailer said it would invest more than $5 billion and create up to 50,000 jobs for “Amazon HQ2”. The deadline for submitting bids was Thursday. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Susan Thomas)

