Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
2017年11月13日 / 晚上6点29分 / 1 天前

Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it bought the global television rights to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for a series to premiere on its streaming service Prime Video.

The move underscores a shift by Amazon to produce shows with broader appeal than in the past, to encourage more people to sign up for its shopping and streaming club Prime.

Amazon said the series will explore new storylines that precede author J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Fellowship of the Ring,’ the first installment in the famed fantasy trilogy. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
