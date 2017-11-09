FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manchester City to be focal point of new Amazon Prime series
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 下午4点23分 / 更新于 1 天前

Manchester City to be focal point of new Amazon Prime series

2 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday its online streaming service Amazon Prime Video would make a behind-the-scenes multi-part exclusive series that follows English Premier League club Manchester City through the current season.

Amazon said the series would launch exclusively on Prime Video next year in over 200 countries and territories.

The e-commerce giant also said the series would give viewers insights into how the club functions ranging from its training facilities to interviews with manager Pep Guardiola.

In April, Amazon won the rights to stream 10 U.S. National Football League (NFL) games this year.

The company and Facebook Inc could potentially enter the bidding when the next Premier League rights deal is announced as part of a broader push into on-demand sports coverage by internet companies.

Facebook failed with a $600 million bid for the streaming rights to the popular domestic Indian cricket league, IPL, in September. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below