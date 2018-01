Jan 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Friday raised the monthly fee for Amazon Prime, its fast-shipping and video-streaming service, to $12.99 from $10.99.

Existing monthly Prime and Prime Student members will pay the new price for renewals after Feb. 18, Amazon said on its website. amzn.to/2mRHs6C

Amazon’s shares were up 1.8 percent at $1317.00 in premarket trading on Friday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)