FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon says over 5 bln items shipped in 2017 via Prime
频道
专题
监管下半场中国信用债压力前高后低 防御当先结构性机会可期
狗年展望
监管下半场中国信用债压力前高后低 防御当先结构性机会可期
焦点：全流通试点给H股添上涨动力 投资者憧憬港版股权分置改革行情
深度分析
焦点：全流通试点给H股添上涨动力 投资者憧憬港版股权分置改革行情
伊朗最高领导人指责伊朗的敌人煽动动乱 美国斥之为“胡说”
时事要闻
伊朗最高领导人指责伊朗的敌人煽动动乱 美国斥之为“胡说”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 2, 2018 / 6:02 PM / 更新于 10 hours ago

Amazon says over 5 bln items shipped in 2017 via Prime

2 分钟阅读

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it shipped over 5 billion items worldwide via its subscription based Prime service in 2017 while adding more new members than ever before.

The e-commerce giant, which revealed its Prime shipment numbers for the first time, did not give comparable full-year shipment number for 2016.

Amazon claimed that its Fire TV Stick and voice controlled smart device Echo Dot were the best-selling products among U.S. Prime members from any manufacturer in any category across all of its product offerings. Amazon Prime, which offers its users services like free two-day shipping for certain purchases, unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, has been attracting more subscribers every year.

The company said it shipped over 1 billion items worldwide via Prime during holiday season in 2016.

Amazon Prime, which entered countries including Mexico, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Singapore last year, now is present in 16 countries around the world.

Shares of the Seattle, Washington based company were up 1.5 percent at $1,187 in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below