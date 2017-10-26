FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon's revenue surges on Prime Day sales
2017年10月26日 / 晚上8点08分 / 更新于 18 小时内

Amazon's revenue surges on Prime Day sales

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc reported a near 34 percent jump in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as Prime Day sales boosted its retail business and demand remained strong for its popular cloud service for companies.

The world’s largest online retailer said net income rose to $256 million, or 52 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $252 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose 33.7 percent to $43.74 billion from $32.71 billion.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event in July was its biggest ever by sales.

The quarter included about a month of sales for upscale grocer Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired for $13.7 billion in August. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)

