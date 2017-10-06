FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon eyeing prescription drug business -CNBC
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月6日

Amazon eyeing prescription drug business -CNBC

1 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in the final stages of deciding a strategy to get into the prescription drug market, CNBC reported on Friday, citing an email from the company and a source familiar with the matter.

Amazon will decide before Thanksgiving whether to move into selling prescription drugs online, CNBC reported.

Shares of drug retailers including Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp tumbled on the news. cnb.cx/2hTIxvL

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

