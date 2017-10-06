FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 晚上8点26分 / 12 天前

UPDATE 1-Drug chains tumble on reports Amazon eyeing their pie

2 分钟阅读

(Recasts to focus on shares; adds details from Leerink report and Amazon comment)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares of drug retailers Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp tumbled on Friday after reports that Amazon.com Inc was looking to make a move into selling drugs online.

Amazon is reported to be in discussions with mid-market pharmacy benefit managers and has been hiring talent to assess the drug retailing market for its entry, brokerage firm Leerink analyst Ana Gupte wrote in a note to clients.

“We are convinced that AMZN will almost certainly enter the drug distribution value chain within 2 years, evolving into a more disruptive offering over time,” Gupte said.

Amazon’s entry into pharmaceuticals has been long rumored in the media.

On Friday, CNBC reported that the e-commerce giant would decide before Thanksgiving whether to move into selling prescription drugs online, citing a company email and a source familiar with the matter. (cnb.cx/2hTIxvL)

Amazon does not comment on rumors or speculation, a company spokeswoman said.

Shares of drug retailers Walgreens closed down 5.8 percent, Rite Aid 4.9 percent and CVS Health 4.9 percent. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

