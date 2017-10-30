FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to expand its video studio after shakeup
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日

Amazon to expand its video studio after shakeup

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc plans to expand its video production arm and move into a historic studio near Hollywood, the company said on Monday, signaling its entertainment ambitions remain high after a management shakeup earlier this month.

The world’s largest online retailer said in a news release that it would start moving into the Culver Studios, where “Gone with the Wind” was filmed, at the end of the year. The space will allow it to expand its headcount beyond the more than 700 employees working in its current Santa Monica, California, office.

Video streaming has been a major reason people subscribe to the Amazon Prime benefits club, whose members tend to buy more from the company.

Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigned this month, and other top executives left the unit afterward.

Some have criticized Amazon for making shows that do not appeal to a broad-enough audience.

The company is nonetheless committed to original content. Analysts estimate Amazon will have spent $4.5 billion on video in 2017, and the company said last week that it would budget more for next year.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment on how many people it would hire for the studio. It said in the news release that it would have space to add creative, technical, legal and marketing jobs.

The new studio in Culver City, California, is owned by an affiliate of Hackman Capital Partners. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

