#海航
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 18, 2018 / 2:13 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Amazon shortlists 20 metro areas for second headquarters

1 分钟阅读

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said it has short-listed 20 metropolitan areas, including one in Canada, to build its second headquarters after reviewing 238 proposals.

The largest e-commerce company said it would work with each of the candidate locations to get more information and evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership.

Amazon said in September it would build a $5 billion second headquarters in North America, kicking off a competition between cities and states to offer tax cuts and incentives that could bring 50,000 new jobs. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

