Amazon to start selling Apple TV, Google Chromecast
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 14, 2017 / 8:11 PM

Amazon to start selling Apple TV, Google Chromecast

1 分钟阅读

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will start selling Google Chromecast and Apple TV, which compete against its Fire TV, on its online store, an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

The online giant had removed the video-streaming devices from its website in 2015. The company had then explained the move by saying it wanted to avoid confusing customers who might expect its Prime Video service to be available on devices sold by Amazon.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said last week it would block YouTube from Amazon’s Echo and Fire TV devices.

However, Apple said last week Prime Video would come to Apple TV, mending its ties with the e-commerce giant.

CNET first reported the return of Apple TV and Google Chromecast devices to Amazon’s platform.

Google and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

