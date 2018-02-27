FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 27, 2018 / 1:22 PM / a day ago

Brazil's Taesa eyes J&F power lines after Brookfield talks collapse

Luciano Costa

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian electricity transmission company Taesa is looking to buy assets that Ambar Energia Ltda, the energy arm of J&F Investimentos SA, has put up for sale, the firm’s chief executive told Reuters late on Monday.

The deal comes shortly after exclusive talks between J&F and potential buyer Brookfield Asset Management Inc collapsed.

“We’re participating in that sale,” CEO Raul Lycurgo Leite said. “We have even given a non-binding offer in relation to those assets, but we don’t know how fast that process is evolving.”

Taesa, controlled by Colombia’s ISA and Brazil’s Companhia Eletrica de Minas Gerais SA, known as Cemig, is interested in at least four transmission assets owned by J&F, he added.

In July, Reuters reported that Brookfield had signed an exclusivity agreement to acquire a majority stake in Ambar.

According to a source with knowledge of the matter, who requested anonymity to discuss private matter, those negotiations took place until January, at which point the two sides gave up on a potential deal.

Ambar has almost 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) of transmission lines, as well as substations in the states of Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia, Piaui, Distrito Federal, and Goias, according to information on the company’s website.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Gram Slattery

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below