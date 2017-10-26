FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Ambev beats Q3 profit estimates
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日

Brazil's Ambev beats Q3 profit estimates

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ambev SA, the Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV, on Thursday reported a third-quarter adjusted net income of 3.24 billion reais ($1 billion), up 1.2 percent from a year earlier.

Profit beat an average forecast of 2.64 billion reais in a Reuters survey of analysts. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 13.8 percent to 4.55 billion reais versus a consensus estimate of 4.72 billion reais.

Ambev’s profits have suffered in recent quarters on weak demand and swings in commodity prices such as aluminum, grains, and sugar, forcing the company to increase hedging. Competition in Ambev’s core Brazil market has also stiffened since Dutch rival Heineken NV roughly doubled its presence by acquiring Kirin Holdings’ local operation.

Ambev’s sales volumes in the third quarter fell 1.0 percent from a year earlier to 38.4 million hectoliters, as Brazilian consumption continued a sluggish recovery from the country’s worst recession in more than a century.

The average cost of products sold, a measure of the cost of producing and selling a beverage, increased 7.4 percent from the same period a year before. ($1 = 3.2329 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Jake Spring; editing by Alexander Smith)

