Brazil's AmBev misses quarterly profit estimates

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - AmBev SA, the Latin American unit of beverage company Anheuser Busch InBev NV , missed fourth quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as general and administrative expenses rose.

In a securities filing, the Brazilian brewer posted fourth quarter net revenue adjusted for non-recurring items of 4.51 billion reais ($1.39 billion), up 23.2 percent from the same period last year, but below a Reuters consensus estimate of 4.86 billion reais.