1 个月前
UPDATE 1-Japan's Konica Minolta plans to buy U.S. cancer test firm -Nikkei
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月2日 / 凌晨4点01分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Japan's Konica Minolta plans to buy U.S. cancer test firm -Nikkei

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds Konica Minolta comment)

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japanese office equipment maker Konica Minolta Inc plans to acquire U.S. healthcare firm Ambry Genetics Corp to diversify its business, the Nikkei daily reported on Sunday.

The acquisition will likely cost around 100 billion yen ($890 million) and be Konica Minolta's most expensive, reflecting its ambition to branch out into healthcare as its printer business slows, the business daily reported without citing sources.

Konica Minolta will partner semi-government fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) to buy all shares of Ambry, a private firm that uses genetic data to screen for cancer, the Nikkei said.

Konica Minolta will own 60 percent of Ambry and INCJ the remainder, the newspaper reported.

Konica Minolta told Reuters nothing has been decided at this stage. INCJ did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

$1 = 112.3500 yen Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing

