Chipmaker AMD's revenue rises 19 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by demand for its graphics chips and its new Ryzen processors for PCs.

However, the company reported a net loss of $16 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, compared with a profit of $69 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.22 billion from $1.03 billion.