#美俄关系
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 30, 2018 / 9:22 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

AMD's revenue rises 33 pct, says Spectre fix could be 'costly'

1 分钟阅读

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chipmaker AMD’s revenue rose 33 percent in the fourth quarter, as it benefited from strong demand for its processors for data centers and computers.

AMD, in a cautionary statement accompanying quarterly results, said its efforts to address security vulnerabilities in its chips could be “costly and may be partially effective or not successful at all.”

The company’s shares fell 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Earlier this month, security researchers disclosed flaws that could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device containing chips from AMD, Intel Corp and ARM Holdings. The two chip flaws are named Meltdown and Spectre.

AMD said revenue rose to $1.48 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 30 from $1.11 billion a year earlier.

The company reported net income of $61 million or 6 cents per share, compared to a loss of $51 million or 6 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

