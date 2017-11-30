FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slim's America Movil says acquires some 2018-2024 Olympics TV rights
2017年11月30日 / 晚上9点54分 / 更新于 6 小时前

Slim's America Movil says acquires some 2018-2024 Olympics TV rights

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications firm America Movil said on Thursday it had acquired the rights to show the Olympic Games from 2018 to 2024 in some Latin American countries, starting with the next year’s winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The company, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said it had acquired exclusive pay TV rights in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

It also acquired exclusive digital rights in those countries and others, the company said. In Mexico it acquired non- exclusive pay TV rights. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Daina Solomon)

