MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - America Movil, Latin America's largest telecommunications firm by number of subscribers, posted an 86 percent increase in net profit in its second quarter.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported net profit of 14.3 billion pesos, or $788.9 million, compared with 7.7 billion pesos in the year-ago quarter.

($1 = 18.143 Mexican pesos on June 30)